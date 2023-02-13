Mighty close, mighty fine, Fithian Oakwood wore a victory shine after clipping Gilman Iroquois West 49-46 at Fithian Oakwood High on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 6, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Danville Schlarman . For a full recap, click here. Fithian Oakwood took on Gilman Iroquois West on January 30 at Gilman Iroquois West High School. For more, click here.