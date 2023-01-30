Fithian Oakwood produces precision performance against Gilman Iroquois West 51-30

Fithian Oakwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-30 win against Gilman Iroquois West in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 30.
In recent action on January 23, Gilman Iroquois West faced off against Catlin Salt Fork . Click here for a recap. Fithian Oakwood took on Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin on January 16 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.