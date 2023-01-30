Fithian Oakwood produces precision performance against Gilman Iroquois West 51-30

Fithian Oakwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-30 win against Gilman Iroquois West in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 30.

