Fithian Oakwood routs Westville 55-26

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Fithian Oakwood turned out the lights on Westville 55-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 19, Westville faced off against Hoopeston Area and Fithian Oakwood took on Hoopeston Area on January 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.