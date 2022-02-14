Fithian Oakwood sews up Bismarck-Henning 30-27

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fithian Oakwood didn't mind, dispatching Bismarck-Henning 30-27 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 14.
An intermission tie at 10-10 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Fithian Oakwood avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-17 stretch over the final quarter.
Recently on February 7 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Danville Schlarman in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
