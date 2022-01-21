Fithian Oakwood tops Hoopeston Area 50-37

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saddled up and ready to go, Fithian Oakwood spurred past Hoopeston Area 50-37 on January 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Fithian Oakwood's offense moved to a 22-13 lead over Hoopeston Area at the intermission.

In recent action on January 15, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Hoopeston Area took on Armstrong-Potomac on January 15 at Armstrong-Potomac High School. Click here for a recap

