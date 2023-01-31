Flexing muscle: New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op tightens grip on Pawnee 53-22

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 53-22 win over Pawnee during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op faced off against Pleasant Plains . For a full recap, click here. Pawnee took on Springfield Lutheran on January 26 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For results, click here.
