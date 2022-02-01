Galesburg soars over Canton 46-24

Galesburg dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 46-24 victory over Canton in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 13-5 lead over the Little Giants.

The Silver Streaks registered a 29-13 advantage at half over the Little Giants.

Galesburg jumped on top ahead of Canton 44-13 as the fourth quarter started.

