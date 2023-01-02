Georgetown-Ridge Farm survives close clash with Westville 46-43

Georgetown-Ridge Farm found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westville 46-43 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High on January 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off on December 13, 2021 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
