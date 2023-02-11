Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 52-23 on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Cissna Park . For results, click here. Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin took on Catlin Salt Fork on February 6 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School. For a full recap, click here.
