Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley rolls like thunder over Farmer City Blue Ridge 44-15

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley rolled past Farmer City Blue Ridge for a comfortable 44-15 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against LeRoy and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Toledo Cumberland on December 9 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.