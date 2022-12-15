Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley triumphs in strong showing over Farmer City Blue Ridge 55-26

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Farmer City Blue Ridge's defense for a 55-26 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off with December 16, 2021 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Arcola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on LeRoy on December 8 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap
