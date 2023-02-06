Gillespie survived Virden North Mac in a 45-41 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 6.
In recent action on January 30, Gillespie faced off against Kincaid South Fork . For a full recap, click here. Virden North Mac took on Vandalia on January 26 at Vandalia High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.