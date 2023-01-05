Gillespie ends the party for Litchfield 43-33

Gillespie notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Litchfield 43-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 5.
Last season, Gillespie and Litchfield faced off on December 13, 2021 at Gillespie High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 26, Litchfield faced off against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central and Gillespie took on Nokomis on December 28 at Nokomis High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
