Gillespie pours it on Raymond Lincolnwood 67-46

Gillespie stomped on Raymond Lincolnwood 67-46 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.
Last season, Gillespie and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on December 30, 2021 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 19, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Carlinville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
