Gillespie unloads on Piasa Southwestern 58-27

Gillespie left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Piasa Southwestern from start to finish for a 58-27 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 8.
Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie squared off with January 26, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.