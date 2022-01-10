Gilman Iroquois West imposes its will on Westville 60-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gilman Iroquois West broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-23 explosion on Westville at Gilman Iroquois West High on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.