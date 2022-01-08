Glasford Illini Bluffs' convoy passes Athens 44-30

Glasford Illini Bluffs grabbed a 44-30 victory at the expense of Athens on January 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Athens showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-5 advantage over Glasford Illini Bluffs as the first quarter ended.
The Tigers registered a 15-12 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
The Tigers enjoyed a slim margin over the Warriors with a 32-19 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
