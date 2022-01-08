 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glasford Illini Bluffs' convoy passes Athens 44-30

Glasford Illini Bluffs grabbed a 44-30 victory at the expense of Athens on January 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Athens showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-5 advantage over Glasford Illini Bluffs as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers registered a 15-12 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

The Tigers enjoyed a slim margin over the Warriors with a 32-19 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 3 , Athens squared up on Springfield Lutheran in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

