Glasford Illini Bluffs manhandles Mason City Illini Central 36-16

Mason City Illini Central had no answers as Glasford Illini Bluffs roared to a 36-16 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 15, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Mt Pulaski on January 20 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.