Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Glasford Illini Bluffs chalked up in tripping Athens 36-27 on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Glasford Illini Bluffs and Athens played in a 44-30 game on January 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 26, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Athens and Athens took on Springfield Lutheran on January 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.
