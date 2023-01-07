 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glasford Illini Bluffs survives for narrow win over Athens 36-27

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Glasford Illini Bluffs chalked up in tripping Athens 36-27 on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Glasford Illini Bluffs and Athens played in a 44-30 game on January 8, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 26, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Athens and Athens took on Springfield Lutheran on January 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

