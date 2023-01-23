Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic busts Jacksonville Routt Catholic 59-22

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic handled Jacksonville Routt Catholic 59-22 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.

Last season, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic faced off on January 22, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 10, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Auburn in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

