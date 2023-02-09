Hardin Calhoun had its hands full but finally brushed off Jacksonville Routt Catholic 53-39 at Hardin Calhoun High on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Hardin Calhoun faced off on February 10, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 27, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Carrollton. For more, click here.
