A tight-knit tilt turned in Hardin Calhoun's direction just enough to squeeze past Bluffs 42-40 in Illinois girls basketball action on Feb. 16.
The last time Hardin Calhoun and Bluffs played in a 36-20 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 9, Hardin Calhoun faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic. For more, click here.
