Havana stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 61-29 win over Bushnell-Prairie City in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.
Last season, Havana and Bushnell-Prairie City faced off on January 27, 2022 at Bushnell-Prairie City High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 6, Havana faced off against Tremont. For a full recap, click here.
