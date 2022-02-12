Havana makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Mason City Illini Central 63-25

Havana jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 63-25 win over Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 12.
In recent action on February 7, Havana faced off against Tremont and Mason City Illini Central took on Manito Midwest Central on January 31 at Manito Midwest Central High School. Click here for a recap
