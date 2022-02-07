 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Havana overwhelms Tremont 57-33

  • 0

Tremont had no answers as Havana roared to a 57-33 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on February 7.

Recently on January 31 , Havana squared up on Astoria South Fulton Coop in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Havana's shooting jumped to a 27-21 lead over Tremont at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News