Havana thumps Bushnell-Prairie City in punishing decision 58-16

Havana scored early and often to roll over Bushnell-Prairie City 58-16 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Havana and Bushnell-Prairie City faced off on January 27, 2022 at Bushnell-Prairie City High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Havana faced off against Camp Point Central. For results, click here.

