Heyworth casts spell on LeRoy 38-30

A tight-knit tilt turned in Heyworth's direction just enough to squeeze past LeRoy 38-30 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 16.

The Hornets' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 38-30 scoring edge over the Panthers.

