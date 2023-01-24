Heyworth controls the action and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 58-12

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Heyworth did exactly that with a 58-12 win against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Heyworth High on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Champaign Academy on January 18 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For more, click here.
