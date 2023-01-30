Heyworth darts by Fisher in easy victory 47-27

Heyworth showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Fisher 47-27 on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Heyworth and Fisher faced off on January 31, 2022 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 23, Fisher faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest . For results, click here. Heyworth took on El Paso-Gridley on January 26 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.
