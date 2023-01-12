Heyworth finds its footing in sprinting past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-21

Heyworth controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-21 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Illinois girls basketball action on January 12.
Last season, Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with January 13, 2022 at Heyworth High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 5, Heyworth squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.