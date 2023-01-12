 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heyworth finds its footing in sprinting past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-21

  • 0

Heyworth controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-21 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Illinois girls basketball action on January 12.

Last season, Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with January 13, 2022 at Heyworth High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 5, Heyworth squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News