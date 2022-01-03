Heyworth imposes its will on Flanagan-Cornell 49-9

Heyworth didn't tinker around with Flanagan-Cornell. A 49-9 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Heyworth made the first move by forging a 10-5 margin over Flanagan-Cornell after the first quarter.
The Hornets' shooting pulled ahead to a 49-9 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
