Heyworth severs Moweaqua Central A&M's hopes 42-29

Heyworth put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Moweaqua Central A&M in a 42-29 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 12, Heyworth faced off against Tremont and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Sullivan on December 12 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.