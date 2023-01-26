Heyworth sinks El Paso-Gridley with solid showing 45-30

Playing with a winning hand, Heyworth trumped El Paso-Gridley 45-30 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth faced off on January 27, 2022 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 18, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth took on Downs Tri-Valley on January 21 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap.
