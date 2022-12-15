Heyworth slips past LeRoy 37-35

Heyworth walked the high-wire before edging LeRoy 37-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 15.
Last season, LeRoy and Heyworth squared off with February 14, 2022 at Heyworth High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Heyworth faced off against Clinton and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 8 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.
