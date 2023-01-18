Heyworth snatches victory over El Paso-Gridley 32-30

Heyworth eventually plied victory away from El Paso-Gridley 32-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth faced off on January 27, 2022 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Heyworth faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Click here for a recap.
