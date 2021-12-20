Heyworth squeezes past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36-28

 Skip to main content
Heyworth wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 36-28 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in Illinois girls basketball on December 20.

Heyworth's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 36-28 points differential.

In recent action on December 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Clinton and Heyworth took on Tremont on December 13 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.

