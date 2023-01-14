Heyworth stops Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in snug affair 47-38

Heyworth finally found a way to top Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.
The last time Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 41-24 game on January 13, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 5, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.