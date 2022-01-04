Hillsboro hammers Gillespie into submission 55-27

Hillsboro's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Gillespie during a 55-27 blowout in Illinois girls basketball action on January 4.
Hillsboro's offense darted to a 12-10 lead over Gillespie at the half.
The Hilltoppers' command showed as they carried a 41-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Hillsboro faced off against Riverton and Gillespie took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 30 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.