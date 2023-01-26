 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hillsboro mollywopps Gillespie 71-39

Hillsboro scored early and often to roll over Gillespie 71-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.

Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie squared off with January 4, 2022 at Hillsboro High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Hillsboro faced off against Taylorville and Gillespie took on Staunton on January 20 at Gillespie High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

