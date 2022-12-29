Hillsboro mollywopps Heyworth 60-32

Hillsboro left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Heyworth from start to finish for a 60-32 victory at Heyworth High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Hillsboro and Heyworth played in a 67-18 game on December 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 19, Heyworth faced off against Moweaqua Central A&M and Hillsboro took on Auburn on December 19 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.