Hillsboro mollywopps Heyworth 60-32

Hillsboro left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Heyworth from start to finish for a 60-32 victory at Heyworth High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Hillsboro and Heyworth played in a 67-18 game on December 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 19, Heyworth faced off against Moweaqua Central A&M and Hillsboro took on Auburn on December 19 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.

