 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Hillsboro prevails over Riverton 66-35

  • 0

Hillsboro's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Riverton during a 66-35 blowout during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Hillsboro and Riverton faced off on December 29, 2021 at Hillsboro High School. For results, click here.

Recently on December 29, Hillsboro squared off with Heyworth in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News