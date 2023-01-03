Hillsboro prevails over Riverton 66-35

Hillsboro's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Riverton during a 66-35 blowout during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Hillsboro and Riverton faced off on December 29, 2021 at Hillsboro High School. For results, click here.
Recently on December 29, Hillsboro squared off with Heyworth in a basketball game. For more, click here.
