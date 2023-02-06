Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Hillsboro passed in a 64-55 victory at Pana's expense in Illinois girls basketball on February 6.

The start wasn't the problem for Pana, as it began with a 15-10 edge over Hillsboro through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 31-24 lead at half.

Hillsboro broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over Pana.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

