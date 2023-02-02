Hillsboro ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Virden North Mac 83-58 at Virden North Mac High on February 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Vandalia . For results, click here. Hillsboro took on Gillespie on January 26 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.