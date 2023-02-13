Hoopeston fans held their breath in an uneasy 46-44 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Hoopeston played in a 38-24 game on February 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on February 6, Hoopeston faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm . For results, click here. Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on St Joseph-Ogden on February 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.
