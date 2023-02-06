Hoopeston showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Georgetown-Ridge Farm 61-32 on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 30, Hoopeston faced off against Armstrong . For results, click here. Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Danville First Baptist Christian on January 30 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
