Jacksonville Routt Catholic outlasts Carlyle 55-37

Playing with a winning hand, Jacksonville Routt Catholic trumped Carlyle 55-37 on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on February 14 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Kincaid South Fork in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Rockets' shooting jumped to a 28-21 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.