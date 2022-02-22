 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jacksonville Routt Catholic outlasts Carlyle 55-37

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Jacksonville Routt Catholic trumped Carlyle 55-37 on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on February 14 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Kincaid South Fork in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Rockets' shooting jumped to a 28-21 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears Top 10 free agent signings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears Top 10 free agent signings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News