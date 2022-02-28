Just a bit better; Pana slips past Carterville 64-56

Pana edged Carterville in a close 64-56 encounter in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 28.
Pana opened with a 28-19 advantage over Carterville through the first quarter.
Pana darted over Carterville 41-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
Pana chalked up this decision in spite of Carterville's spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on February 22 , Pana squared up on Marshall in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
