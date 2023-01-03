Just a bit better: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin slips past Chatham Glenwood 41-34

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't flinch, finally repelling Chatham Glenwood 41-34 on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The start wasn't the problem for Chatham Glenwood, as it began with a 9-6 edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the end of the first quarter.
The Titans took a 20-17 lead over the Cyclones heading to the half locker room.
Chatham Glenwood enjoyed a 30-26 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to start the final quarter.
The Cyclones pulled off a stirring 15-4 fourth quarter to trip the Titans.
