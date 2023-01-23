Just a bit better: St. Joseph-Ogden slips past Mattoon 52-49

With little to no wiggle room, St. Joseph-Ogden nosed past Mattoon 52-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 23.
Last season, Mattoon and St Joseph-Ogden faced off on January 15, 2022 at Mattoon High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Mattoon took on Lincoln on January 13 at Mattoon High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.