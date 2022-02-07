Kansas Tri-County Coop manhandles Farmer City Blue Ridge 63-8

Kansas Tri-County Coop rolled past Farmer City Blue Ridge for a comfortable 63-8 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 31, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Bethany Okaw Valley on January 31 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.