Kansas Tri-County Coop manhandles Farmer City Blue Ridge 63-8

Kansas Tri-County Coop rolled past Farmer City Blue Ridge for a comfortable 63-8 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.

In recent action on January 31, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Bethany Okaw Valley on January 31 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

